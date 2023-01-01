The Galley Diner -
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2430 South Main Street, Harrisonburg VA 22801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr.J's Bagels & Deli - Store 2 - 1731 SOUTH HIGH ST.
No Reviews
1731 S HIGH STREET HARRISONBURG, VA 22801
View restaurant
Vito’s Italian Market - 1047 Port Republic Rd
No Reviews
1047 Port Republic Rd Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurant
Vito’s Italian Kitchen - 1047 Port Republic Road
No Reviews
1047 port republic road Harrisonburg, VA 22801
View restaurant