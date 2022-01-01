Go
Southwick's Zoo

Established in February 2017, and conveniently located at Southwick's Zoo, Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern offers classic New England fare with a modern, upscale twist.

2 Southwick Street

Popular Items

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap$14.95
Turkey, bacon, avocado spread, spring mix, diced tomatoes, chipotle mayo.
Boneless Tenders$14.95
Choose between Buffalo, BBQ, Thai, or Garlic Parmesan. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Kid's Chicken Tenders$9.95
Bourbon Steak Tips$32.95
Cheese Pizza$9.95
Mozzarella cheese with a red sauce base
New England Clam Chowder$6.95
Gallifords Burger$14.95
Chicken Parmesan$24.95
Mac & Cheese$18.95
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.95
Location

Mendon MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

