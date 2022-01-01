Gallipolis restaurants you'll love
Boba Hut
161 Upper River Rd, Gallipolis
|Popular items
|Raspberry LG
|$4.50
|Mango LG
|$4.50
|Blueberry LG
|$4.50
El Toril
1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis
|Popular items
|Small Cheese Dip
|$3.75
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
|Pollo Tomas (L) ⭐️
|$8.49
Strips of grilled chicken topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
|👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz
|$12.00
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Tuscany Italian Restaurant
1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis
|Popular items
|Boom Boom Shrimp ⭐️
|$8.50
Hand-breaded shrimp to crispy, golden perfection, then tossed with sriracha in a creamy sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce. It's so delizioso that you might want to get two orders!
|Chicken Spinach Pesto
|$8.75
This crispy flatbread is topped with melted mozzarella, sliced grilled chicken, diced Roma tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles drizzled with our handcrafted spinach pesto sauce.
|House Bread
|$2.50
Add a order of house bread served with our signature marinara herb sauce for dipping. Yummy!