Gallipolis restaurants you'll love

Gallipolis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gallipolis

Gallipolis's top cuisines

Italian
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Must-try Gallipolis restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Boba Hut

161 Upper River Rd, Gallipolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raspberry LG$4.50
Mango LG$4.50
Blueberry LG$4.50
More about Boba Hut
El Toril image

 

El Toril

1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese Dip$3.75
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Pollo Tomas (L) ⭐️$8.49
Strips of grilled chicken topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz$12.00
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip
More about El Toril
Tuscany Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Tuscany Italian Restaurant

1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

Avg 4.6 (698 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Boom Boom Shrimp ⭐️$8.50
Hand-breaded shrimp to crispy, golden perfection, then tossed with sriracha in a creamy sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce. It's so delizioso that you might want to get two orders!
Chicken Spinach Pesto$8.75
This crispy flatbread is topped with melted mozzarella, sliced grilled chicken, diced Roma tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles drizzled with our handcrafted spinach pesto sauce.
House Bread$2.50
Add a order of house bread served with our signature marinara herb sauce for dipping. Yummy!
More about Tuscany Italian Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gallipolis

Cake

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

