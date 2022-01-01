Cake in Gallipolis
El Toril
1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis
|🌟 NEW! Tres Leches Cake
|$6.50
A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.
Tuscany Italian Restaurant
1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis
|Coconut Rum Cake
|$6.99
Three layers of light, moist, fluffy yellow cake enhanced with the tropical flavors of real coconut rum and layered with whipped cream icing, then finished to perfection with shredded coconut.
|Chocolate Mocha Cake
|$6.99
Moist chocolate cake with hints of coffee and Kahlua separated by a layer of mocha cheesecake filling and topped with whipped icing and caramel and chocolate drizzle.
|Carrot Cake ⭐️
|$6.99
Chef Francisco’s secret recipe! Three mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake laced with fresh carrots and crushed pecans, iced with three layers of homemade cream cheese icing, then crusted with more crushed pecans.