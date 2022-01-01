Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Gallipolis

Go
Gallipolis restaurants
Toast

Gallipolis restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

El Toril

1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
🌟 NEW! Tres Leches Cake$6.50
A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.
More about El Toril
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Tuscany Italian Restaurant

1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

Avg 4.6 (698 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Rum Cake$6.99
Three layers of light, moist, fluffy yellow cake enhanced with the tropical flavors of real coconut rum and layered with whipped cream icing, then finished to perfection with shredded coconut.
Chocolate Mocha Cake$6.99
Moist chocolate cake with hints of coffee and Kahlua separated by a layer of mocha cheesecake filling and topped with whipped icing and caramel and chocolate drizzle.
Carrot Cake ⭐️$6.99
Chef Francisco’s secret recipe! Three mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake laced with fresh carrots and crushed pecans, iced with three layers of homemade cream cheese icing, then crusted with more crushed pecans.
More about Tuscany Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Gallipolis

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Gallipolis to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston