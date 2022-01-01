Cheesecake in Gallipolis
Gallipolis restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about El Toril
El Toril
1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$6.50
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
More about Tuscany Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Tuscany Italian Restaurant
1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$6.99
A creamy New York-style cheesecake with a delicate touch of real vanilla bean on a homemade, hand-pressed graham cracker crust that’s so good you’ll be melting in your seat from the very first bite!