Cheesecake in Gallipolis

Gallipolis restaurants
Gallipolis restaurants that serve cheesecake

El Toril

1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.50
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
More about El Toril
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Tuscany Italian Restaurant

1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

Avg 4.6 (698 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$6.99
A creamy New York-style cheesecake with a delicate touch of real vanilla bean on a homemade, hand-pressed graham cracker crust that’s so good you’ll be melting in your seat from the very first bite!
More about Tuscany Italian Restaurant

