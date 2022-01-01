Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Gallipolis

Go
Gallipolis restaurants
Toast

Gallipolis restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

El Toril Mexican restaurant!

1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.25
An order of French fries.
More about El Toril Mexican restaurant!
Tuscany Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Tuscany Italian Restaurant

1308 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

Avg 4.6 (698 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about Tuscany Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Gallipolis

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Map

More near Gallipolis to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1396 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston