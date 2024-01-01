Tacos in Gallipolis
El Toril Mexican restaurant!
1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis
|Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️
|$14.75
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.
|Grilled Chicken Corn Street Taco
|$3.99
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken.
|Fish Corn Taco
|$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.