Tacos in Gallipolis

Gallipolis restaurants
Gallipolis restaurants that serve tacos

El Toril Mexican restaurant!

1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis

Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️$14.75
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Grilled Chicken Corn Street Taco$3.99
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken.
Fish Corn Taco$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
More about El Toril Mexican restaurant!
The Colony

418 2nd Ave., Gallipolis

SMASH TACOS$12.00
More about The Colony

