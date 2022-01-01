Go
Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

402 Center Street

Popular Items

Coal Fired Chicken Wings$18.00
Hot Peppers$12.00
Hungarian Peppers w/ Ricotta & Nduja Stuffing
Gallo Salad$12.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Onions, Pepperoncini & Blue Cheese or Mozzarella
Traditional Meatballs$13.00
Pork, Veal & Beef, Pomodoro & Ricotta
Traditional Cheese Pizza$16.00
Pomodoro & Mozzarella
Margarita Pizza$17.00
Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
Eggplant Gallo$15.00
Thin Slices of Sauteed Eggplant, Layered w/ Pomodoro & Romano
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, Parmesan, Pine Nuts & Balsamic Dressing
Location

402 Center Street

Lewiston NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
