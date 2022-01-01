Go
Toast
  • Frisco
  • Gallo Nero Italian Bistro

Gallo Nero Italian Bistro

Full service Italian restaurant with full bar offering craft cocktails!

4851 Legacy Dr #504

Popular Items

TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA$14.00
Tri color cheese tortellini with our famous vodka sauce.
18" Giant Pizza
SIDE SALAD$5.00
Green Leaf lettuce with tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
SPAGHETTINI$12.00
BEEF LASAGNA$14.00
Layered pasta with ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese on top.
12" Small Pizza
GREEK SALAD$10.00
Green Leaf Lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese.
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
Green Leaf Lettuce with croutons, and parmigiana cheese.
CHICKEN PARMIGANA$18.00
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.
CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$17.00
Fettuccine pasta in Alfredo sauce.
Location

4851 Legacy Dr #504

Frisco TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
