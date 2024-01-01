Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Galt

Go
Galt restaurants
Toast

Galt restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)

10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder - Daily!*$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)

955 Simmerhorn Rd, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder - Daily!*$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)

Browse other tasty dishes in Galt

Bisque

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Clam Chowder

Chicken Salad

Brisket

Map

More near Galt to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (250 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston