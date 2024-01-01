Cookies in Galt
Galt restaurants that serve cookies
West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt
|Peanut Butter Cookie (Galt)
|$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Only available in Galt, contains a blend of creamy peanut butter and peanut butter chips for a delicious, crispy, buttery flavor!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$2.25
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|Lemon White Chip Cookie*
|$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)
955 Simmerhorn Rd, Galt
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$2.25
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|Lemon White Chip Cookie*
|$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!