Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Galt

Go
Galt restaurants
Toast

Galt restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)

10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie (Galt)$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Only available in Galt, contains a blend of creamy peanut butter and peanut butter chips for a delicious, crispy, buttery flavor!
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)

955 Simmerhorn Rd, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)

Browse other tasty dishes in Galt

Caesar Salad

Bisque

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Clam Chowder

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

Brisket

Map

More near Galt to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston