Greek salad in Galt

Galt restaurants
Galt restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)

10444 Twin Cities Rd, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
Greek Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Twin Cities (Raley's)
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)

955 Simmerhorn Rd, Galt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Galt - Simmerhorn Rd (Chevron)

