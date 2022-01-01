Galveston seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Galveston
Salsas Mexican Restaurant
4604 Seawall Blv, Galveston
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.95
Three Cheese Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
|Sour Cream Enchiladas
|$14.62
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Sour Cream Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
|House Rita 16 oz
|$13.00
Katie's Seafood House
2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston
|Jumbo Grilled Shrimp Skewers
|$26.00
Lemon herb seasoned char grilled shrimp over rice, with sautéed vegetables and citrus butter sauce
|Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter
|$24.00
Fresh off the boat with fries, cole slaw, cocktail tartar and hush puppies.
|3 Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Broiled fresh caught fish, chimichurri, slaw, lime crema, rice and black beans.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Waterman's Restaurant
14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston
|Kids Pasta
|$9.00
|Texas Gulf Shrimp GRILLED
|$24.00
|Waterman's Salad
|$12.00
Waterman's Marina
14302 1/2 Stewart Rd, Galveston