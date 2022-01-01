Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Galveston seafood restaurants you'll love

Galveston restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Galveston

Salsas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Salsas Mexican Restaurant

4604 Seawall Blv, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Enchiladas$10.95
Three Cheese Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
Sour Cream Enchiladas$14.62
Three Enchiladas, Stuffed with Fajita Chicken, Topped with our Homemade Sour Cream Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
House Rita 16 oz$13.00
More about Salsas Mexican Restaurant
Katie's Seafood House image

 

Katie's Seafood House

2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp Skewers$26.00
Lemon herb seasoned char grilled shrimp over rice, with sautéed vegetables and citrus butter sauce
Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter$24.00
Fresh off the boat with fries, cole slaw, cocktail tartar and hush puppies.
3 Fish Tacos$19.00
Broiled fresh caught fish, chimichurri, slaw, lime crema, rice and black beans.
More about Katie's Seafood House
Waterman's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Waterman's Restaurant

14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston

Avg 4 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Pasta$9.00
Texas Gulf Shrimp GRILLED$24.00
Waterman's Salad$12.00
More about Waterman's Restaurant
Waterman's Marina image

 

Waterman's Marina

14302 1/2 Stewart Rd, Galveston

No reviews yet
More about Waterman's Marina

