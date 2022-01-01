Cake in Galveston
Galveston restaurants that serve cake
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston
|Italian Cream Cake
|$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Katie's Seafood House
2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston
|Galveston Bay Crab Cake
|$35.00
Blue Crab Soft Shell stuffed with claw and lump crab, broiled with celery, sweet peppers & seasoning & sauce. Topped with more Blue Crab.
|Black Tie Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
|New York Cheese Cake
|$9.00
Refreshing and sweet with key lime to cleanse the pallet
Waterman's Restaurant
14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston
|Decadent Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
|Crab Cake
|$30.00