Cake in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Galveston restaurants that serve cake

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
Katie's Seafood House

2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston

Galveston Bay Crab Cake$35.00
Blue Crab Soft Shell stuffed with claw and lump crab, broiled with celery, sweet peppers & seasoning & sauce. Topped with more Blue Crab.
Black Tie Chocolate Cake$10.00
New York Cheese Cake$9.00
Refreshing and sweet with key lime to cleanse the pallet
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Waterman's Restaurant

14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston

Avg 4 (1578 reviews)
Decadent Chocolate Cake$10.00
Crab Cake$30.00
Mod Coffeehouse

2126 Post Office St, Galveston

Coffee Cake$3.93
A generous portion of our house baked sour cream coffee cake, topped with a cinnamon pecan topping.
Carrot Cake Cookie$3.93
