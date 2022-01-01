Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Galveston

Go
Galveston restaurants
Toast

Galveston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Katie's Seafood House

2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, Iceberg and red lettuce, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, ranch, eggs and carrots
More about Katie's Seafood House
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Pit Stop BBQ

6612 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Texas Pit Stop BBQ
Mod Coffeehouse image

 

Mod Coffeehouse

2126 Post Office St, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Pesto Cranberry Chicken Salad$6.00
More about Mod Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Galveston

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Crab Cakes

Chicken Pasta

Green Beans

Bread Pudding

Tacos

Calamari

Map

More near Galveston to explore

Webster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston