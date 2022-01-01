Chicken salad in Galveston
Galveston restaurants that serve chicken salad
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing.
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
Katie's Seafood House
2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, Iceberg and red lettuce, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, ranch, eggs and carrots
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Pit Stop BBQ
6612 Seawall Blvd, Galveston
|Chicken Salad
|$12.99