Chips and salsa in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Galveston restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Vida Agave

711 Rosenberg St., Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.79
Tortilla chips with our house made green and red salsa
More about Vida Agave
Restaurant banner

 

Gorditas mexico - 712 Seawall Blvd

712 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa TO GO$4.99
More about Gorditas mexico - 712 Seawall Blvd

