Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Galveston
/
Galveston
/
Chips And Salsa
Galveston restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Vida Agave
711 Rosenberg St., Galveston
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.79
Tortilla chips with our house made green and red salsa
More about Vida Agave
Gorditas mexico - 712 Seawall Blvd
712 Seawall Blvd, Galveston
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa TO GO
$4.99
More about Gorditas mexico - 712 Seawall Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Galveston
Cheesecake
Nachos
Calamari
Garlic Bread
Crab Cakes
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Cheese Pizza
More near Galveston to explore
Baytown
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
League City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Friendswood
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Kemah
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Texas City
No reviews yet
Seabrook
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1283 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(38 restaurants)
Huntsville
No reviews yet
Brenham
No reviews yet
Lake Charles
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1236 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(369 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(449 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(447 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston