Chocolate mousse in
Galveston
/
Galveston
/
Chocolate Mousse
Galveston restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Cajun Greek
2226 61st St, Galveston
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$7.99
More about Cajun Greek
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hearsay On The Strand
2410 Strand St, Galveston
Avg 4.4
(1270 reviews)
Espresso Chocolate Mousse
$9.00
Chocolate Mousse in monkey dish garnished with pirouette cookie crumble, whipped cream and mint sprig
More about Hearsay On The Strand
