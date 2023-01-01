Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Galveston restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Cajun Greek

2226 61st St, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$7.99
More about Cajun Greek
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hearsay On The Strand

2410 Strand St, Galveston

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
Espresso Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Chocolate Mousse in monkey dish garnished with pirouette cookie crumble, whipped cream and mint sprig
More about Hearsay On The Strand

