Enchiladas in Galveston
Galveston restaurants that serve enchiladas
Salsas Mexican Restaurant
4604 Seawall Blv, Galveston
|Ground Enchiladas
|$11.95
Three Enchiladas Stuffed with Ground Beef or Chicken, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.95
Three Cheese Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese, Served with Rice & Refried Beans
|Combination Enchiladas
|$12.39
One Cheese, One Ground Beef, One Ground Chicken Enchiladas, Topped with our Authentic Red Sauce and Cheese, Served with Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans