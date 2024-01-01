Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Galveston restaurants that serve fish and chips

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Waterman's Restaurant

14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston

Avg 4 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish N Chips$20.00
More about Waterman's Restaurant
Doc Holliday's Roadhouse - Galveston - 6010 Seawall boulevard

6010 Seawall boulevard, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEER BATTERED FISH N' CHIPS$23.95
Crispy white fish, beer battered fresh to order, served with seasoned crispy fries and tangy house-made coleslaw, remoulade sauce, and house-made tartar sauce.
More about Doc Holliday's Roadhouse - Galveston - 6010 Seawall boulevard

