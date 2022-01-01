Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Toast

Galveston restaurants that serve grits

Katie's Seafood House image

 

Katie's Seafood House

2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Shrimp & Grits$36.00
More about Katie's Seafood House
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hearsay on the Strand

2410 Strand St, Galveston

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
Takeout
Gouda Grits$6.00
Smoked Gouda cheese and grits topped with melted cheddar
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
More about Hearsay on the Strand

