Grits in Galveston
Galveston restaurants that serve grits
More about Katie's Seafood House
Katie's Seafood House
2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston
|Fish Shrimp & Grits
|$36.00
More about Hearsay on the Strand
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hearsay on the Strand
2410 Strand St, Galveston
|Gouda Grits
|$6.00
Smoked Gouda cheese and grits topped with melted cheddar
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers