Snapper in Galveston
Galveston restaurants that serve snapper
More about Katie's Seafood House
Katie's Seafood House
2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston
|Whole Stuffed American Red Snapper
|$78.00
Fresh red snapper stuffed with our famous pecan oyster dressing and baked, served with side of rice and vegetables.
|Beer Battered Snapper (3) and Shrimp(3)
|$39.00
Fresh Caught! Served with fries, hush-puppies, Slaw, tartar & cocktail sauce
|Snapper Wings
|$14.00
Deep-fried platter full of fish on the bone.
The Locals Favorite Tradition!