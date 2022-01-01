Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Galveston restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Katie's Seafood House

2000 Wharf Rd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Stuffed American Red Snapper$78.00
Fresh red snapper stuffed with our famous pecan oyster dressing and baked, served with side of rice and vegetables.
Beer Battered Snapper (3) and Shrimp(3)$39.00
Fresh Caught! Served with fries, hush-puppies, Slaw, tartar & cocktail sauce
Snapper Wings$14.00
Deep-fried platter full of fish on the bone.
The Locals Favorite Tradition!
More about Katie's Seafood House
Waterman's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Waterman's Restaurant

14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston

Avg 4 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulf Red Snapper$48.00
More about Waterman's Restaurant

