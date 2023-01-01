Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Galveston restaurants that serve spaghetti

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galveston

500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.95
Prosciutto, red onions, and homemade spaghetti made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galveston
Maceo Spice & Import Co

2706 Market St, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti$8.95
Spaghetti served with house made Maceo meatballs and tomato gravy!
More about Maceo Spice & Import Co

