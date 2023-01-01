Spaghetti in Galveston
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Galveston
500 Seawall Blvd, Galveston
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.95
Prosciutto, red onions, and homemade spaghetti made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
|Spaghetti
|$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
|Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage
|$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.