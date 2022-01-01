Go
Galveston Seafood #2

"Family-owned Seafood Restaurant bringing the Freshest Gulf Seafood to our customers table. Our table are always set, our service is always personal, and the food is always of the highest quality. Come join our Family for an unforgettable dinning experience."

4534 Buffalo Gap Road

Popular Items

Seafood Platter$17.50
Two Catfish fillets, 5 shrimp, 3 Hushpuppies and your choice of one side.
Lobster Mac$21.00
Scratch made Smoky, rich, creamy, cheese sauce with Maine lobster Meat. Served with Garlic Brioche Toast.
Shrimp Kisses (4)$13.00
Gulf Shrimp stuffed with cream cheese, a jalapeno slice, and wrapped in bacon. Served with cilantro ranch.
Shrimp Alfredo$16.00
Scratch made Alfredo sauce tossed with shrimp over Linguine pasta. Topped with 3 gulf grilled Shrimp. Served with Garlic Brioche Toast.
Catfish Platter$18.00
Four catfish fillets, Three shrimp, Three hushpuppies, and your choice of one side.
GSC PoBoy$16.50
Your choice of protein and protein preparation. Served on a toasted brioche roll topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles with our house made remoulade.
#1 Plate$22.00
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 6 Shrimp, 1 corn and 1 Sausage. Served with Garlic butter and side of our Cajun Spice.
Lobster Roll$22.00
House made rich and creamy Lobster Mix made from Maine Lobster with a hint of dill. Served on a toasted Brioche Lobster roll. served with Truffle fries topped with Parmesan.
#2 Plate$40.00
2 Snow Crab, 12 Shrimp, 2 Corn, 2 Potato,2 Sausage. Served with Garlic Butter and side of our Cajun Spice.
Surf N Turf Kabobs$19.50
Black angus Prime ++ Ribeye 30 day aged with gulf shrimp on two Kabobs. Served with your choice of two sides and a Chimmichuri dipping sauce.
Location

4534 Buffalo Gap Road

Abilene TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
