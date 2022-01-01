Go
Galveston Seafood Company

"Family-owned Seafood Restaurant bringing the Freshest Gulf Seafood to our customers table. Our table are always set, our service is always personal, and the food is always of the highest quality. Come join our Family for an unforgettable dinning experience."

818 East Highway 80

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak Lunch Special$11.99
Wagyu chicken fried steak lunch portion hand battered and fried to perfection with your choice of two sides and a drink.
#1 Plate$22.00
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 6 Shrimp, 1 corn and 1 Sausage. Served with Garlic butter and side of our Cajun Spice.
Mahi Plate$18.50
Grilled Mahi with our house seasoning and topped woth our zesty butter sauce served over wild rice and mixed veggies.
Crawfish Tacos (2)$15.50
Fried Crawfish topped with Chiptole ranch, pico de gallo, and queso fresco with your choice of one side. Served on Flour tortillas.
818 East Highway 80

Abilene TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
