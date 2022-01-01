Go
Toast

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PASTA

211 First Ave W • $

Avg 4.7 (169 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Parmigiana$20.00
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Insalata Caesar$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
Meat Lasagna$20.00
House made meat and mushroom sauce layered with Italian sausage and three cheeses.
Ravioli Zucca$18.00
Butternut squash ravioli in a rosemary cream sauce.
Meatball Bake$12.00
Two house made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella baked to perfection (non pasta dish), gluten free option available with impossible meatball substitution. Includes soup or salad.
Parmigiana Garlic Bread$10.00
Toasted baguette with butter, garlic and parmesan cheese, served with a side of marinara for dipping.
Chicken Piccata$20.00
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with a lemon-caper butter cream sauce, served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Alfredo$17.00
Creamy parmesan sauce with garlic and black pepper tossed in fettuccine.
Chicken Marsala Gnocchi$19.00
Chicken, garlic, tomato and local mushrooms in a marsala cream sauce.
Tiramisu$8.00
A Classic Italian layered dessert of rum soaked lady fingers, coffee and mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 First Ave W

Albany OR

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taqueria Alonzo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We're open for dine-in, take-out, and munchy's delivery.

THB

No reviews yet

952 Hill Street, Albany, OR, 97322

House of Noodle LLC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

3080 Pacific Blvd SE, Albany, OR 97321

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston