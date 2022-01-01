Go
Toast

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

Elevated Italian food for the whole family!

325 High St Se • $$

Avg 4 (826 reviews)

Popular Items

Molte Carne Crede di Galli$20.00
Hearty beef and marinara cream sauce, Italian sausage and meatballs on creste di galli pasta.
Pollo Parmigiana$20.00
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Meat Lasagna$20.00
House made meat and mushroom sauce layered with Italian sausage and three cheeses.
Pesto Pollo$19.00
Chicken, garlic, artichokes and grape tomatoes in our house made pine nut pesto cream sauce on spaghetti.
Panna Cotta
Lemon custard topped with a raspberry compote.
Baked Sausage$18.00
Italian sausage and creste di galli pasta in a tomato cream sauce finished in the oven with melted asiago and mozzarella cheese.
Milano$18.00
Chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and local mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce on gemelli.
Alfredo$17.00
Creamy parmesan sauce with garlic and black pepper tossed in fettuccine.
Parmigiana Garlic Bread$10.00
Toasted baguette with butter, garlic and parmesan cheese, served with a side of marinara for dipping.
Tiramisu$8.00
A Classic Italian layered dessert of rum soaked lady fingers, coffee and mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

325 High St Se

Salem OR

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

No reviews yet

Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer

The Best Goose

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Masonry Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bo & Vine Salem

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Salem, Oregon. Explore your inner foodie.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston