Gambier restaurants you'll love
Gambier's top cuisines
Must-try Gambier restaurants
More about The Village Inn
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Village Inn
102 Gaskin Ave, Gambier
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$14.75
half-pound burger grilled to order with bacon, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, white cheddar, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
|Hamburger
|$12.00
half-pound burger grilled to order with lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll. make it your own with any of our toppings. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
|Avocado BLT
|$11.25
fresh avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted foccacia or whole wheat sourdough bread. served with fries or substitute a side of your choice.
More about Chilitos Fresh Mex
Chilitos Fresh Mex
108 Gaskin Ave, Gambier
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$4.99
|Veggie
|$8.49
|Rice
|$2.49