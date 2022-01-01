Gambino's Pizza
You're Gonna Love It!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
1402 Church st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1402 Church st
Eudora KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SJ Smokehouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Fields & Ivy Brewery
Appetizers, salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches prepared daily, by hand & in-house
Craft Beer with Authority of Flavor
Indoor and outdoor seating / full bar and wine list
East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room
Explore the world of wine one glass at a time!
Lawrence Beer Company
Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For orders from our West side lcoation see https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeercowest/v2/online-order