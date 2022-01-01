Go
Gambino's Pizza

You're Gonna Love It!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

1402 Church st • $$

Avg 5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Soup$2.89
Crazy Sausage Cravers$22.99
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage,
Pork Sausage, Mozzarella
Crazy Cheese Cravers$22.99
Crazy Pepperoni Cravers$22.99
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Crazy Veggie Cravers$22.99
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper,
Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella
Bread bowl$6.89
Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.99
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon
Pieces, Cheese Blend
Crazy Meat Cravers$22.99
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Crazy BBQ Beef$22.99
Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Blended Cheeses (650-4530 Cal)
Crazy Italiano$23.49
Creamy Italiano Sauce, Cheese Blend with your choice of any 3 pizza toppings.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1402 Church st

Eudora KS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
