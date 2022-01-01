Go
Gambino's Pizza

Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery
Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2
Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2102 Vine St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Dessert Pizza$10.49
Large Deluxe$19.99
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Italian Sub$8.49
Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.
Medium BYO$11.99
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Cheesestick Pizza$13.99
Pizza Dough covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara. (690-4270 Cal)
Large BYO$14.49
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Mobster$20.99
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Extra Mozzarella Cheese
Mini Dessert Pizza$5.99
Mini BYO$4.49
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Small BYO$9.99
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

2102 Vine St.

Hays KS

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

