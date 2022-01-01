Go
Gambino's Pizza

You're Gonna Love It!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

2715 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Marinara$0.25
Dessert Pizza
Spaghetti$8.49
(560 Cal)
Breadsticks$3.99
Oven-Baked Breadsticks seasoned with Garlic Butter and Italian Spices. Served with Marinara Sauce. (890/1780 Cal)
20 oz Bottle$1.99
(0-300 Cal)
Breadsticks with Cheese
Our original Breadsticks covered with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce. (1060/2120 Cal)
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Our original Garlic Bread covered with Mozzarella Cheese. (1410/2820 Cal)
Extra Ranch$0.25
Wings
Bone-In, Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings tossed with your choice of flavor. (350-1790 Cal)
Large CYO Pizza$14.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2715 2nd Ave

Kearney NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
