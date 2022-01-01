Go
Toast

Gambino's Pizza

You're Gonna Love It!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

312 W. Washington St. • $$

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Dessert Pizza$8.49
Medium Dessert Pizza$11.99
Crazy Meat Cravers$22.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Crazy Veggie Cravers$22.49
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper,
Onion, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella
Crazy Deluxe$22.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom,
Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella
Mini Dessert Pizza$5.99
Large Dessert Pizza$13.49
Crazy Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.49
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Real Bacon
Pieces, Cheese Blend
Crazy Sausage Cravers$22.49
Sliced Italian Sausage, Italian Sausage,
Pork Sausage, Mozzarella
1/2 Lb. Blasters$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

312 W. Washington St.

Oskaloosa KS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lago Vista Grill

No reviews yet

A lakeside destination serving award winning Latin and American food.

High Tide 21

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J's Dine N Dash

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sandbar Subs

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston