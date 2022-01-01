Go
Gambino's Pizza

You're Gonna Love It!

2000 S 9th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Marinara$0.50
Cheesestick Pizza
Pizza Dough covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara. (690-4270 Cal)
Medium CYO Pizza$12.99
Wings
Bone-In, Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings tossed with your choice of flavor. (350-1790 Cal)
Dessert Pizza
Cinnamon Streusel (830-3230 Cal)
Dutch Apple (890-3650 Cal)
Very Cherry (900-3630 Cal)
Chocolate Chip (930-4160 Cal)
Bavarian Cream (1010-4870 Cal)
Large CYO Pizza$14.99
Large Mobster$21.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon,
Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper,
Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Large Pepperoni Cravers$20.49
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Half Price Large CYO Pizza$7.50
Create Your Own Pizza
Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Our original Cheesestick Pizza combined with Creamy Italian Sauce. Served with a side of Marinara. (770-5120 Cal)
Location

2000 S 9th St

Salina KS

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
