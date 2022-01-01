Go
Gambino's Pizza

You're Gonna Love It!

310 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Mobster$20.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon,
Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper,
Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
2-Liter Bottle$3.19
(0-1020 Cal)
Italian Cheesestick Pizza
Our original Cheesestick Pizza combined with Creamy Italian Sauce. Served with a side of Marinara. (1440-3200 Cal)
Extra Marinara$0.50
Cheesestick Pizza
Pizza Dough covered in Garlic Butter, Blended Cheeses and Italian Spices. Served with a side of Marinara. (1240-2740 Cal)
Large CYO Pizza$13.50
Medium CYO Pizza$11.50
Large Pepperoni Cravers$19.49
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
Dessert Pizza
Large Meat Cravers$19.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Location

310 South Main Street

South Hutchonson KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
