Gambino's Pizza

You're Gonna Love It!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

1400 Main Street • $$

Avg 4 (487 reviews)

Popular Items

Large CYO Pizza$12.99
Large 14" Calzone$14.99
Medium 12" Calzone$9.99
2-Liter Bottle$2.99
Small Cheesestick$7.99
Large Mobster$20.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon,
Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper,
Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Small Dessert Pizza$6.99
Half Price Large CYO Pizza$7.79
Large Mobster$12.29
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon,
Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper,
Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Large Cheesestick$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1400 Main Street

Winfield KS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
