Gambrills bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Gambrills
More about Molloys Irish Pub & Grill
Molloys Irish Pub & Grill
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N, Gambrills
|Popular items
|I do not need silverware
Please add this item to your cart if you do not need silverware or napkins with your takeout order.
|1 Lb Traditional Wings
|$14.99
Available in bourbon, buffalo, BBQ, old bay, garlic, thai chili or extra hot. Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Molloys Burger
|$13.99
100% Ground beef cooked to order. Served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, & onion.
More about Galliano's - Waugh Chapel
Galliano's - Waugh Chapel
2630 Chapel Lake Dr, Gambrills
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
|Fettucine Alfredo
|$17.00
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$21.00