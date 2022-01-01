Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Gambrills
/
Gambrills
/
Cannolis
Gambrills restaurants that serve cannolis
Coal Fire Gambrills
1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110, Gambrills
No reviews yet
Cannolis (each)
$3.95
- Cannoli
$3.95
More about Coal Fire Gambrills
Galliano's - Waugh Chapel
2630 Chapel Lake Dr, Gambrills
No reviews yet
Classic Cannoli
$8.00
More about Galliano's - Waugh Chapel
Browse other tasty dishes in Gambrills
Mac And Cheese
Eggplant Parm
Greek Salad
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Cake
Spaghetti
Crispy Chicken
More near Gambrills to explore
Bowie
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Severna Park
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston