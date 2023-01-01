Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Gambrills

Gambrills restaurants
Gambrills restaurants that serve lobsters

Blue Dolphin Seafood Bar

1166 Route 3 South #201, Gambrills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Broiled 12 oz Lobster Tail and Crab Cake$49.95
Broiled Lobster Tails (12 oz. each)$56.95
two tails served with butter
Lobster and Shrimp Salad$26.95
half of a steamed and chilled Maine Lobster topped with shrimp salad, mixed greens, tomatoes, scallions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and mango salsa with mango vinaigrette dressing
More about Blue Dolphin Seafood Bar
Eggspectation

2402 Brandermill Blvd, Gambrills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Benny$36.00
More about Eggspectation

