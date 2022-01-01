Go
Game Time Sports Bar

Try our never frozen, 1/2lb burgers or our house made pizzas!

2836 Fond du Lac Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$10.00
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Mini Footballs$7.00
10 Mini Tacos Served With Salsa And Sour Cream
Mushrooms$7.00
Breaded And Deep Fried
Hockey Sticks$9.00
Mozzarella sticks
Pick 3$16.00
Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
Served With Choice Of Dipping Sauce
Quesadilla$10.00
Stuffed With Bell Peppers And Onions, Served With A Side Of Salsa And Sour Cream
Tater Tots$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Location

2836 Fond du Lac Rd

Oshkosh WI

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
