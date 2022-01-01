Go
Ground & Griddled

Breakfast. Coffee. Hospitality.

301 W 29th St • $

Avg 4 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$4.25
Espresso and Lightly Frothed Milk
House Coffee
The Answer from Cat & Cloud Coffee Roasters. Medium roast of Brazil, Colombia and Ethiopia
Honey Bunches$5.50
Oat Milk Latte with House Made Honey Cinnamon Syrup
Smashed Avo + Paprika Fried Egg (Open Faced)$9.00
Multigrain Bread, Avocado, EVOO, Cholula, Chili Flakes, Maldon Sea Salt, Chives, Baby Arugula, Sherry Vinegar Dressing, Paprika Fried Egg
Almond Croissant$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
Insane Jane$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, Local Bacon, Avocado, Baby Arugula, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Grafton Cheddar, Paprika Fried Egg
Remington Scramble$8.50
Toasted Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Shitake Mushrooms, Chives, Baby Arugula, Grafton Cheddar
What The Kitchen Eats$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, G&G Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar.
Plain Jane$6.50
Toasted Ciabatta, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar
Turkey Burrito!$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 W 29th St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

