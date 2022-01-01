Go
Gandolfo's NY Deli

Serving the best sandwiches in the Omaha area since 2005!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1403 Farnam St • $

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)

Popular Items

Chaz Bagel$4.69
Turkey, swiss, avocado, on a plain or everything bagel served hot
6" Little Italy$7.29
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
Chips$1.49
Your Choice of Lays chip
12" French Dip$12.68
Double portion of roast beef, provolone, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot of with a side of Au Jus.
Upstate$5.09
Sausage, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Pickle$1.19
6" Hampton$6.59
Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
Polo Grounds$5.09
Bacon, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
The Crew$6.79
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American on a 12" hero roll served hot
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1403 Farnam St

Omaha NE

Sunday7:50 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 3:00 pm
