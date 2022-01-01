Go
Sandwiches

Gandolfo's NY Deli

Open today 6:50 AM - 9:00 PM

786 Reviews

$

11901 Pacific St

Omaha, NE 68154

Pickup

Popular Items

Chips$1.49
Your Choice of Lays chip
6" Hampton$6.59
Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
The Crew$6.79
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American on a 12" hero roll served hot
6" NY Yankee$6.09
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
Rockefeller Reuben$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
12" Dagwood$12.64
Roast beef, turkey, ham, corned beef, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, spicy mustard, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
12" Little Italy$11.98
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
Upstate$5.09
Sausage, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
6" Brooklyn Bridge$6.29
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:50 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 9:00 pm

Location

11901 Pacific St, Omaha NE 68154

Directions

Pickup

