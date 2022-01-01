Goat & Rabbit
Come on in and enjoy!
1804 W 39th St
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1804 W 39th St
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tanner's Bar & Grill
We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!
Room 39
Farm to Table restaurant serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with a killer wine list and great food.
AEP Restaurant
In Kansas City, Aep Restaurant serves elevated regional street (snack) cuisine with a full bar and service in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
OurHouseKC
The perfect harmony of good beats, great eats, and smoked meats. Step out of your house and into OurHouseKC!