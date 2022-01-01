Go
Banner picView gallery

Gandy Seafood - Murfreesboro 2022

Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2445 Memorial Blvd, Suite D

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

2445 Memorial Blvd, Suite D, Murfreesboro TN 37129

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Nearby restaurants

Hank's Honky Tonk
orange star4.6 • 437
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Gandy Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
2445 Memorial Blvd, Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s
orange starNo Reviews
125 Wendellwood Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
MADE SOUTH MEALS
orange starNo Reviews
352 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murfreesboro

The Boulevard Bar & Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Jamba
orange star4.8 • 934
3053 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Parthenon Grille
orange star4.0 • 505
1962 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Hank's Honky Tonk
orange star4.6 • 437
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Sauce
orange star4.5 • 416
2858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
View restaurantnext
The Alley on Main
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Gandy Seafood - Murfreesboro 2022

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston