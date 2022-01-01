Go
Gangchu

Gamsahabnida!

6618 N Nebraska Ave

Popular Items

Braised Galbi Sando$16.00
Braised Marinated Beef, Toasted Roll, Pickled Veggies, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Served with Fries
Beef Bulgogi$23.00
Thin Sliced Marinated Ribeye, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Steamed Rice. Banchan Included. This item is: Gluten Free
Wedge Salad$7.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Chon Seom Dressing, Napa Cabbage, Pickled Vegetables, Crispy Rice, Black Sesame Seeds.
7venth Sun K-Hop IPA$8.00
Rice$3.00
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
Gochujang, Onions, Toasted Sesame Seeds. Banchan Included.
Japchae [GF] [VG]$11.00
Glass Noodles, Bell Peppers, Spinach, Charred Scallions, Mushrooms, Carrots, Tamari, Sesame Seeds.
Spicy Chicken and Grits$11.00
Fried Boneless Chicken, Spicy Chili Oil, Cheese Grits, Scallions, Honey
Kimchi$1.50
Traditional Spicy Fermented Cabbage and Vegetables
Pickled Daikon$1.50
Made in house
Location

6618 N Nebraska Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
