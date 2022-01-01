Go
Gannett Grill

Enjoy pizza, burgers, salads, and sandwiches from the Gannett Grill, local beer from the Lander Bar, and a sweet frozen treat from the Scream Shack.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

126 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (347 reviews)

Popular Items

Stinger
Old Fashioned$12.75
Kids Chicken Toes$5.75
Hungry Hippie$10.25
Trbovich$11.50
Ranch Dressing Side$0.48
Muy Bueno$13.00
Hamburger$9.95
Green Greener$9.75
Rock Chuck$11.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 Main St

Lander WY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

