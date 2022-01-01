Go
Pick Pockets Deli

Mediterranean and American food. Soups, Salads and Wraps.

214 CT 12

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese$11.99
Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions and peppers and american cheese.
Grape leaves$0.65
Side Falafel 5pc$4.25
5 pieces of falafel served with choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken$9.75
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Gyro-Falafel...$10.35
Beef gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce and falafel.
Gyro$9.95
Beef gyro with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce.
Pita Chips.$4.25
Bag of our seasoned Pita Chips. Comes with a small cup of hummus.
Chicken Falafel$9.95
Grilled chicken and falafel with hummus, lettuce, tomato and tahini dressing.
Pistachio Baklava$1.75
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of seasoned fries. Served with a choice of dipping sauce on the side. (We recommend the special sauce!) Our fries are NOT gluten free!

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
