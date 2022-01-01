Gantetsu-Ya
Come in and enjoy famous Japanese street food - Tako Yaki & Hiroshima Style Okonomi Yaki!
318 Harvard Street • $$
318 Harvard Street
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
