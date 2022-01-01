Go
Gantetsu-Ya

Come in and enjoy famous Japanese street food - Tako Yaki & Hiroshima Style Okonomi Yaki!

318 Harvard Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean Goch-Jang Spicy$1.00
Spicy Ponzu$1.00
Gyoza$7.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
Thai Curry Remoulade$1.00
Traditional$7.50
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with 100% potato starch from Hokkaido Japan. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
Crunchy$13.95
Shoyu and garlic marinated chicken thigh meat. Deep fried with double layered batter for the additional crunchiness. Served with garlic ponzu. Also additional variety of dipping sauces are available.
Casual
Trendy
Bike Parking
Parking
Takeout

Location

318 Harvard Street

Brookline MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
