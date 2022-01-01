Go
Ganzo Sushi

SUSHI • RAMEN

14811 Lyons rd suite 106 • $$

Avg 4.5 (674 reviews)

Popular Items

Choco Lava & Green Tea$14.00
Agedashi Tofu*$8.00
Crispy Japanese tofu in a dashi broth and horse radish
Spicy Korean Cauliflower*$12.00
Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy korean gochujang sauce
K.Pop Shrimps*$12.00
Lightly fried shrimps, masago, fresh pineapple, micro chives and scallions tossed in a mayo sauce and togarashi
Korean Ribs*$15.00
Grandma's recipe. Marinated pork ribs tossed in spicy korean gochujang and furik
Banana & Vanilla$10.00
Hamachi Kama*$18.00
Grilled yellowtail collar
Spring Roll (3)*$7.00
Vegetable (no meat)
Chicken Satay*$11.00
grilled thai chicken skewers, peanut and cucumber sauce
Nana's Wings KFC*$13.00
Korean Gochujang spiced chicken wings
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14811 Lyons rd suite 106

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
