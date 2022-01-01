Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
3923 N. Marquette St.
Location
3923 N. Marquette St.
Davenport IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mo Brady’s Steakhouse
Your Hometown Steakhouse.
Atomic Coffee Bar - Davenport
Come in and enjoy!
The Diner
Don't tell mama you went somewhere else for her home cooking!!
Baked Beer & Bread Company
Baked Beer & Bread Company features upscale comfort food & unique twists on southern favorites! Our down-home vibe is complimented by our in house bakery which bakes from scratch all of our buns, bread & desserts. We also have a thorough beer list & full bar!