Garasi
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
431 Temple Avenue, Highland Park IL 60035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park - 1849 2nd St
4.5 • 3,033
1849 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Highland Park
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park - 1849 2nd St
4.5 • 3,033
1849 2nd St Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurant